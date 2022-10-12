Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
- 1 1701 W Charleston Blvd Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5150
- 2 341 N Buffalo Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 727-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Goldman 1000 times. He is amazing, and genuinely cares for each of his patients. He exercises patience and is always encouraging. The staff is awesome and very accommodating and eager to answer any questions that arise. I feel like a sexier more confident woman and I owe a lot of that to Dr. Goldman. I mean I was cute before but I am sooo super cute now ! He takes great care of his patients , pre and post surgery. He strives for nothing less than perfection. Thank you again Dr. I heart you and the staff.
About Dr. Joshua Goldman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1346509171
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
