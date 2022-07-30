Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Locations
Ventura Orthopedics3525 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Gluck, yesterday, he reviewed my case, asked questions pertinent to my case. Put me through different movements of my arm testing for pain, very little and only in a position I probably will have my arm in. Sent me home with the following instructions if pain comes back give them a call as soon as possible.
About Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- C.V. Starr Hand Surgery Center
- University of Virginia
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
