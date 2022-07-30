See All Hand Surgeons in Ventura, CA
Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Gluck works at Ventura Orthopedics in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ventura Orthopedics
    3525 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 (805) 641-6415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Saw Dr Gluck, yesterday, he reviewed my case, asked questions pertinent to my case. Put me through different movements of my arm testing for pain, very little and only in a position I probably will have my arm in. Sent me home with the following instructions if pain comes back give them a call as soon as possible.
    — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1538336573
    Education & Certifications

    C.V. Starr Hand Surgery Center
    University of Virginia
    TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    University of Virginia
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

