Overview

Dr. Joshua Gepner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Gepner works at Legacy Medical Group-Lake Oswego in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.