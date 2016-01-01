Overview

Dr. Joshua Gebur, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Gebur works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.