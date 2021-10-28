Dr. Joshua Gazzetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazzetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Gazzetta, DO
Dr. Joshua Gazzetta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School Of Medicine|Inidana University Medical Center
Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 205, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 378-5540Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gazzetta?
Dr. Gazzetta and his team were absolutely amazing. I had emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix and then consequently a bowel resection at Centerpoint. Dr. Gazetta went above and beyond to make sure I had a great outcome. I am so thankful for the care I received while in the hospital recovering. His calming presence and kindness was such a blessing to my family and I during this time. I would highly recommend Dr. Gazzetta!
- General Surgery
- English
- Doctors Hospital - Ohio University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Gazzetta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gazzetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gazzetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazzetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazzetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazzetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazzetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.