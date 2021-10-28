See All General Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
General Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joshua Gazzetta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School Of Medicine|Inidana University Medical Center

Dr. Gazzetta works at Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC
    2861 NE Independence Ave Ste 205, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5540
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Foregut Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr. Gazzetta and his team were absolutely amazing. I had emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix and then consequently a bowel resection at Centerpoint. Dr. Gazetta went above and beyond to make sure I had a great outcome. I am so thankful for the care I received while in the hospital recovering. His calming presence and kindness was such a blessing to my family and I during this time. I would highly recommend Dr. Gazzetta!
    Holly — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Gazzetta, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1699017509
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine|Inidana University Medical Center
    • Doctors Hospital - Ohio University
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Gazzetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazzetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gazzetta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gazzetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gazzetta works at Advanced Surgical Associates, LLC in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gazzetta’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazzetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazzetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazzetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazzetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

