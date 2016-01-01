Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshua Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Garza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-6700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joshua Garza, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1750727541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.