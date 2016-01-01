Overview

Dr. Joshua Garza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.