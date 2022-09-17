Dr. Joshua Flavin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Flavin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joshua Flavin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wausau, WI.
Locations
Quirt Family Dentistry200 E Bridge St # 100, Wausau, WI 54403 Directions (715) 260-6366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was with hygienist Teslyn. She is always extremely nice and easy going. I reschedule if I can't have her take care of me.
About Dr. Joshua Flavin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1750836623
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flavin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flavin.
