Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Flatow works at
Locations
Pacific Mind Health
320 Pine Ave Ste 609, Long Beach, CA 90802
(310) 571-5041
Monday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flatow was available to see me immediately. At first, I was nervous and hesitant to share my health concerns, but his bedside manner and ability to understand my needs made me feel at ease. I felt comfortable and supported. I am on my way to recovering and I owe it all to him. He is kindhearted and understanding, he is exceptional.
About Dr. Joshua Flatow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1487996302
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flatow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flatow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flatow works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flatow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flatow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.