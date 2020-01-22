Dr. Joshua Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Fine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Baylor Dallas Office (Gaston Ave.)3417 Gaston Ave Ste 830, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, friendly, confident in his knowledge. Dr Fine listens and gives honest feedback and solutions. The epitome of a good doctor.
About Dr. Joshua Fine, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447245683
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp University Tx Swstn Med Sch
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fine speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
