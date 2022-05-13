Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Feiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Feiner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Feiner works at
Locations
Island Medical Group4045 Hempstead Tpke Fl 3, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and informative my visit was Diagnosis and in depth analysis of my issues and prognosis and suggested course of action was accomplished in a surprisingly short period of time as it was my initial visit I was impressed with his overall displays of competence and gave me a hopeful plan for my treatment prospectively Thank you Dr Feiner
About Dr. Joshua Feiner, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750560421
Education & Certifications
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Feiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Feiner works at
Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.