Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (1332)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Epstein works at Brace Place Orthodontics in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in East Windsor, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brace Place Orthodontics
    800 Tennent Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 960-3593
    Brace Place Orthodontics
    234 Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 283-1463
    Brace Place Orthodontics
    509 Stillwells Corner Rd Bldg E Ste 7, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 637-9986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Cosmetic Procedure
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Cosmetic Procedure

Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Malocclusion - Short Stature Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1333 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1333)
    5 Star
    (1288)
    4 Star
    (28)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 21, 2020
    Great staff everyone is extremely helpful ,knowledgeable and friendly
    John Z — Feb 21, 2020
    About Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386768018
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University|Specialty In Orthodontics
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital
