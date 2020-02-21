Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Brace Place Orthodontics800 Tennent Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 960-3593
-
2
Brace Place Orthodontics234 Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 283-1463
-
3
Brace Place Orthodontics509 Stillwells Corner Rd Bldg E Ste 7, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 637-9986
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff everyone is extremely helpful ,knowledgeable and friendly
About Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386768018
Education & Certifications
- New York University|Specialty In Orthodontics
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein speaks Spanish.
1333 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
