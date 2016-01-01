See All Urologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Joshua Engelsgjerd, MD

Urology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Joshua Engelsgjerd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Engelsgjerd works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St # 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Joshua Engelsgjerd, MD

  • Urology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1689025868
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Engelsgjerd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelsgjerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Engelsgjerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Engelsgjerd works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Engelsgjerd’s profile.

Dr. Engelsgjerd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelsgjerd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelsgjerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelsgjerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

