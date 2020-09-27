Overview

Dr. Joshua Eberhardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Eberhardt works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.