Dr. Joshua Eberhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Eberhardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (888) 584-7888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Joshua Eberhardt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberhardt has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eberhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberhardt.
