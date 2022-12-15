Overview

Dr. Joshua Durham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Durham works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.