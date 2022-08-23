Dr. Joshua Drumm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drumm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Drumm, DO
Overview
Dr. Joshua Drumm, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Drumm works at
Locations
Providence Medical Group212 E Central Ave Ste 440, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 252-1977Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drumm?
Saved my leg! Bright, quick, no nonsense. Good at explaining but listen fast. So grateful for him.
About Dr. Joshua Drumm, DO
- Orthopedics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1720394521
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Alma College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drumm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drumm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drumm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drumm has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drumm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Drumm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drumm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drumm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drumm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.