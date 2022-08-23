Overview

Dr. Joshua Drumm, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Drumm works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.