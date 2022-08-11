Overview

Dr. Joshua Dixon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Dixon works at Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.