Dr. Dimmick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD is a dermatologist in Springfield, MO. Dr. Dimmick completed a residency at University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch. He currently practices at Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Dimmick is board certified in Dermatopathology.
Locations
-
1
Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology LLC1530 E Primrose St Ste D, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 882-1818
-
2
Primrose Square Offices1536 E Primrose St # D, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 882-1818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285838847
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- St Joseph's Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Cox Medical Center South
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimmick?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimmick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimmick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimmick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimmick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimmick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimmick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.