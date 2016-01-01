See All Dermatologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD

Dermatology
4 (15)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD is a dermatologist in Springfield, MO. Dr. Dimmick completed a residency at University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch. He currently practices at Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Dimmick is board certified in Dermatopathology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dimmick Laughlin Dermatology LLC
    1530 E Primrose St Ste D, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 882-1818
  2. 2
    Primrose Square Offices
    1536 E Primrose St # D, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 882-1818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Keloid Scar
Tinea Versicolor
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Keloid Scar
Tinea Versicolor

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Keloid Scar
Tinea Versicolor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Infections
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Procedures
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicaid of Missouri
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Joshua Dimmick, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1285838847
Education & Certifications

  • UTMB-Galvstn
  • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
  • St Joseph's Hospital
  • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
  • University of Kansas Medical Center
  • Dermatopathology
  • Cox Medical Center South

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dimmick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dimmick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimmick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimmick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimmick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimmick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

