Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD

Internal Medicine
5
Overview

Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Diamond works at ENCINO MEDICAL CENTER in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Encino Hospital Medical Center
    16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 854-2299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Encino Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Rapid Flu Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Treatment frequency



Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 27, 2018
Incredibly caring and compassionate doctor, helped me through detoxing from opiates comfortably and with ease. I’d recommend his care to anyone needing help with detoxing from anything. A+ care
Jan 27, 2018
About Dr. Joshua Diamond, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750651006
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diamond works at ENCINO MEDICAL CENTER in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

Dr. Diamond has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

