Overview

Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Desipio works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis

Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Viral Hepatitis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Hiatal Hernia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Manometry
Reflux Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Liver Function Test
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Esophageal Diverticulum
Food Allergy
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Malnutrition
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2021
    I had colonoscopy and upper GI endoscopy performed by Dr. Desipio in 2021. He is a skilled, knowledgeable and caring physician. I am also in health professional field . The nurses and procedure room staff are professional , skilled and caring. I highly recommend his practice.
    S. M., DVM — Dec 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • Male
    Gender
    • 1063628360
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Desipio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desipio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desipio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desipio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desipio works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Desipio’s profile.

    Dr. Desipio has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desipio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desipio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desipio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desipio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desipio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

