Dr. Joshua Demke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Demke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Demke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Demke works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians4102 24th St Ste 508, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 743-4263
- 2 5865 PO Box, Lubbock, TX 79408 Directions (806) 743-2373
-
3
University Medical Center602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 743-3277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demke?
He let us know exactly what needed to be done. To help with what’s going on with my child.
About Dr. Joshua Demke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063632974
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demke works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Demke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.