See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Spokane, WA
Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Dawley works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists
    601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 344-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Anesthesia Complications
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome
Anesthesia Complications

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dawley?

    Feb 10, 2021
    I have seen Dr Dawley 2 times for spine injections., 3 months apart. He was very good at explaining the procedure and answering questions. The injections were a bit uncomfortable but gave me pain relief as expected. I highly recommend him.
    K I — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dawley to family and friends

    Dr. Dawley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dawley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508921115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dawley works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dawley’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.