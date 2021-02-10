Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Dawley works at
Locations
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Dawley 2 times for spine injections., 3 months apart. He was very good at explaining the procedure and answering questions. The injections were a bit uncomfortable but gave me pain relief as expected. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joshua Dawley, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
- Deaconess Medical Center
- University of California, Berkeley
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawley works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawley.
