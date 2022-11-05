Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belle Glade, FL.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Belle Glade1200 S Main St Ste 200, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 576-9946MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday2:00pm - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Boynton Beach6699 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 2B, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 484-5591
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 589-6561Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 559-8419Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Royal Palm Beach11412 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 484-5592
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daly removed a piece of glass that was under the skin from my foot. The glass went undetected by another doctor's office. He instantly took an x-ray and found it. In spite of the size of the glass, it only required one stich since he analyzed and determined the exact place to enter the skin.
About Dr. Joshua Daly, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1205138781
Education & Certifications
- Dekalb Med Ctr &amp; Radiotherapy Clins Of Ga|Presbytarian St Lukes
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daly speaks Creole and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
