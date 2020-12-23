Dr. Joshua Coney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Coney, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Coney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Coney works at
Locations
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 409-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
On time and very thorough
About Dr. Joshua Coney, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1376987669
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Coney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coney accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Coney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Coney works at
Dr. Coney speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coney.
