Overview

Dr. Joshua Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Cohn works at DEPT OF UROLOGY in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.