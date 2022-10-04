Dr. Joshua Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Cohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of UrologyA-1302 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-5602
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
Informative, supportive, and extremely knowledgeable, along with a great staff.
About Dr. Joshua Cohn, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114156692
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.