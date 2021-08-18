See All Psychiatrists in Bellingham, WA
Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO

Adult Psychiatry
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ny College Osteo Med Old Westbury and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Eleventh Street Offices in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Authentic Transformations LLC
    1112 11th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 671-0383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2021
    He is an amazing, compassionate, and highly versed doctor. I have been with him for 7 years and he changed my life. Depression and anxiety are monsters within. Not for Dr. Cohen, I might not be here. I owe him my life!
    About Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu School Med Nyu Med Center
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Eleventh Street Offices in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

