Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ny College Osteo Med Old Westbury and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Authentic Transformations LLC1112 11th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 671-0383
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing, compassionate, and highly versed doctor. I have been with him for 7 years and he changed my life. Depression and anxiety are monsters within. Not for Dr. Cohen, I might not be here. I owe him my life!
About Dr. Joshua Cohen, DO
- Adult Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952385130
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Med Nyu Med Center
- Ny College Osteo Med Old Westbury
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
