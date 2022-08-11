Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
1
Prisma Health Rheumatology Consultants of Internal Medicine Associates1025 Verdae Blvd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 255-5609
2
Marshall I Pickens Hospital701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 752-2000
3
Gastroenterology Consultants of Internal Medicine3308 Brushy Creek Rd, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 255-5609
4
Gastroenterology Consultants of Internal Medicine Associates of Greenville905 Verdae Blvd Ste 204, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 255-5609
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen discovered my stomach cancer in 2019 and has worked with me since. He still provides Services after I have had many surgeries to remove 85% of my stomach and if not for him this would have gone undiagnosed and could have been deadly. I am a complex patient and he is currently working to assist me with care.
About Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.