Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD

Oncology
Overview

Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at UCLA Obstetrics And Gynecology in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 521-6013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon

Nov 05, 2022
Dr. Cohen is an absolute treasure to city of hope now after leaving ucla. I not only worked with him seeing how he helped dozens of patients with compassion and competence but I ended up in need of surgery for a cystic mass myself and hysterectomy. He is compassionate, kind, attentive and respectful, professionalism at its best. City of hope is so lucky to have him and I could not recommend him highly enough. It is hard to find a provider that has all this attributes and is also kind and listens to you. If you are looking for someone who you can trust and face your difficult diagnosis, you found your doctor. Thank you Dr. Cohen for being the best!
MC — Nov 05, 2022
  • Oncology
  • English
  • 1467605766
Residency
  • Mt Zion Hospital Med Center
  • Mt Zion Hospital Med Center
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cohen works at UCLA Obstetrics And Gynecology in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

