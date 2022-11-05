Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 521-6013
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen is an absolute treasure to city of hope now after leaving ucla. I not only worked with him seeing how he helped dozens of patients with compassion and competence but I ended up in need of surgery for a cystic mass myself and hysterectomy. He is compassionate, kind, attentive and respectful, professionalism at its best. City of hope is so lucky to have him and I could not recommend him highly enough. It is hard to find a provider that has all this attributes and is also kind and listens to you. If you are looking for someone who you can trust and face your difficult diagnosis, you found your doctor. Thank you Dr. Cohen for being the best!
About Dr. Joshua Cohen, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1467605766
Education & Certifications
- Mt Zion Hospital Med Center
- Mt Zion Hospital Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
