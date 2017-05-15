See All Family Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Joshua Clark, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joshua Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine

Dr. Clark works at Eugene and Oleander in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Eugene and Oleander
    11715 Bricksome Ave Ste A6, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Treatment Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Heroin Withdrawal Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2017
    Very pleasant and listens to you.
    Bonita in Shreveport, LA — May 15, 2017
    About Dr. Joshua Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184913493
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.