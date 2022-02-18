See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Joshua Choo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Choo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joshua Choo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Choo works at UofL Physicians - Bingham Clinic in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bingham Clinic
    200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Choo?

    Feb 18, 2022
    My experience with dr choo was warm and informative. He knows what he’s doing and explains the process in great detail so you know you’re in good hands. I received a breast reduction from him three days ago and I haven’t bled since I was discharged, I didn’t have to have those blood bags attached to me. My breast look amazing despite them being swollen and still healing. I also want to note that he listened to me and what I wanted for my body. I told him I wanted to go as small as possible safely and aesthetically pleasing and he did just that. I can not recommend dr choo and his staff enough they are so awesome and I am extremely grateful
    — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Choo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Choo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Choo to family and friends

    Dr. Choo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Choo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Choo, MD.

    About Dr. Joshua Choo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548590631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choo works at UofL Physicians - Bingham Clinic in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Choo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Choo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.