See All General Dentists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS

Dentistry
5 (243)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Dr. Carter works at Northgate Dental in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Terence Cooper, DMD
Dr. Terence Cooper, DMD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Redelius, DMD
Dr. Frank Redelius, DMD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, DDS
Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Northgate Dental
    1016 MIDDLE CREEK PKWY, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 488-2292

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Bleeding Gums
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Bleeding Gums

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 243 ratings
    Patient Ratings (243)
    5 Star
    (221)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?

    Sep 13, 2019
    My husband and I have been going to Northgate Dental since 2014. I am so thankful to have found such caring and professional people for our dentistry needs. Yes they have a beautiful facility, but we have found so much more than that there. I have always been greeted by a friendly and professional front office staff. Shelly, Tommie, and Marissa are all amazing. Dr. Carter is the absolute best at what he does. He always gives me quality consultation time, is caring and professional, and is thorough in every step with his dentistry skills. He has state-of-the-art equipment and methods. I had such a mess of 30+ year-old fillings that he helped re-construct to the most beautiful smile today. His dental assistant, Bev, helped walk me through long procedure days and cared for me the entire time. Now I'm proud to smile and take pictures again. I've had a couple of emergencies occur, and the staff has called me right back. Dr. Carter has always fit me into his busiest days, and I appreciate th
    Best Dentist in C-Springs — Sep 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carter to family and friends

    Dr. Carter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS.

    About Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417192006
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter works at Northgate Dental in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Carter’s profile.

    243 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.