Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS
Dr. Joshua Carter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Northgate Dental1016 MIDDLE CREEK PKWY, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Directions (719) 488-2292
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I have been going to Northgate Dental since 2014. I am so thankful to have found such caring and professional people for our dentistry needs. Yes they have a beautiful facility, but we have found so much more than that there. I have always been greeted by a friendly and professional front office staff. Shelly, Tommie, and Marissa are all amazing. Dr. Carter is the absolute best at what he does. He always gives me quality consultation time, is caring and professional, and is thorough in every step with his dentistry skills. He has state-of-the-art equipment and methods. I had such a mess of 30+ year-old fillings that he helped re-construct to the most beautiful smile today. His dental assistant, Bev, helped walk me through long procedure days and cared for me the entire time. Now I'm proud to smile and take pictures again. I've had a couple of emergencies occur, and the staff has called me right back. Dr. Carter has always fit me into his busiest days, and I appreciate th
- Dentistry
- English
- 1417192006
