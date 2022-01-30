Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Page, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Locations
Page Eye Center420 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040 Directions (435) 216-7032
Retina Associates of Southern Utah1811 W Royal Hunte Dr Ste 2, Cedar City, UT 84720 Directions (866) 874-6496
Retina Associates of Southern Utah48 S 2500 W Ste 220, Hurricane, UT 84737 Directions
Medford Office2859 State St Ste 103, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 770-2020
Retina Associates of Southern Utah230 N 1680 E Ste E2, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 216-7032
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
I had an issue with one of my eyes that I was worried might be related to a retina problem. After reading all the positive high ratings regarding Dr. Carlson I decided to contact his office. They suggested that I come in within several hours. This staff was friendly, professional and organized. The reviews were correct regarding Dr.. Carlson. He is well trained and extremely thorough. I had total confidence in his diagnosis; and relieved the problem was not a problem! I highly recommend Dr. Carlson.
About Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093943086
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Eye Institute
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology

