Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Page, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Carlson works at Retina Associates of Southern Utah in Page, AZ with other offices in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane, UT, Medford, OR and Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Page Eye Center
    420 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 216-7032
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    1811 W Royal Hunte Dr Ste 2, Cedar City, UT 84720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    48 S 2500 W Ste 220, Hurricane, UT 84737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Medford Office
    2859 State St Ste 103, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 770-2020
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    230 N 1680 E Ste E2, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 216-7032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I had an issue with one of my eyes that I was worried might be related to a retina problem. After reading all the positive high ratings regarding Dr. Carlson I decided to contact his office. They suggested that I come in within several hours. This staff was friendly, professional and organized. The reviews were correct regarding Dr.. Carlson. He is well trained and extremely thorough. I had total confidence in his diagnosis; and relieved the problem was not a problem! I highly recommend Dr. Carlson.
    JoAnn McC — Jan 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093943086
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Eye Institute
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Brigham Young University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

