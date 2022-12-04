Dr. Joshua Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Carey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS Family Care Edmond Renaissance1700 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4300
-
2
Edmond Office4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 350, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 844-4364
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was thorough and explained in a way I could understand.
About Dr. Joshua Carey, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Dayton OH
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.