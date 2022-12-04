Overview

Dr. Joshua Carey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Carey works at INTEGRIS Health Edmond in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.