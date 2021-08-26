See All Pediatric Neurologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Joshua Cappell, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (3)
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joshua Cappell, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Cappell works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ.

Locations

    WFAN Building
    30 Prospect Ave Rm 338, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 351-1650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Meningitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr Capell is by far the best doctor we've ever had, on every level. He is an expert in his field, and genuinely cares for his patients.
    — Aug 26, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Cappell, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1043224009
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    New York University School of Medicine
    Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cappell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cappell works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

