Dr. Joshua Cabrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Cabrera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Mhmra of Brazos Valley804 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803 Directions (979) 361-1287
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
i've been a patient of Dr. Cabrera since 2014. I would highly recommend him! I came him to him with major anxiety, depression, and OCD. He has listened to me, and taken into account my past of seeing other Dr's. Medication is not the first thing he recommends. He helped me find other methods to cope, and we eventually realized i needed medication. He has listened to all my reactions and is extremely responsive when i have an issue.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235254483
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
