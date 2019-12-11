Overview

Dr. Joshua Butler, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at Central Carolina Dermatology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.