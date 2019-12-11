Dr. Joshua Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Butler, MD is a Dermatologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center.
Central Carolina Dermatology4010 Mendenhall Oaks Pkwy, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 887-3195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Central Carolina Dermatology Clinic, Inc404 Westwood Ave Ste 107, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 887-3195
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Butler performed surgery to remove a couple cysts from my cheek. He did a wonderful job in explaining what he was going to do and how to followup on the treatment.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225272040
- Mayo Grad Sch Med Ctr
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- UNC Chapel Hill
- Dermatology
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.