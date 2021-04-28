Overview

Dr. Joshua Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at IMS Practice Management Group in Santa Fe, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.