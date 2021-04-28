See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Joshua Brown, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (116)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at IMS Practice Management Group in Santa Fe, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua Brown MD PC
    1650 Hospital Dr Ste 800, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 395-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (46)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Through. The most knowledgeable doctor I know.
    GEORGE A Pelletier — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Brown, MD
