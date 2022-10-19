Overview

Dr. Joshua Broghammer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Broghammer works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Incontinence and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.