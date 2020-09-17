Dr. Braun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Braun, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Braun, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5366Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Montefiore Med Ctr-lubin Rehab1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2011
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Braun is incredibly compassionate, empathic, and a great diagnostician. He communicated repeatedly and in an understandable way to me and my husband about our son who was struggling. He was treated by him at Morristown Medical Center and felt so good about his care that we now see him at his private practice in Summit. Doctors like Dr. Braun are really hard to find. Thank you Dr. Braun for everything (if you see this)!
About Dr. Joshua Braun, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
