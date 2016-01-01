See All Otolaryngologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Joshua Bradshaw, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Joshua Bradshaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.

Dr. Bradshaw works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 310, Bountiful, UT 84010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Carotid Ultrasound
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study

Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joshua Bradshaw, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1619362779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Bradshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bradshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bradshaw works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat - Bountiful in Bountiful, UT.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

