Dr. Joshua Bleier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bleier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Bleier, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Bleier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bleier?
Easy to talk to !
About Dr. Joshua Bleier, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124292487
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleier works at
Dr. Bleier has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bleier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.