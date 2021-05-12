See All Dermatologists in Zion Crossroads, VA
Dr. Joshua Black, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Black, MD is a Dermatologist in Zion Crossroads, VA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Division Of Dermatology

Dr. Black works at UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA WOMENS CENTER FOR CONTINENCE in Zion Crossroads, VA with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UVA Primary & Specialty Care/ Zions Crossroads
    1015 Spring Creek Pkwy, Zion Crossroads, VA 22942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 243-9466
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd # 0, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2021
    I really enjoy seeing Dr Black, he’s the best!
    — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. Joshua Black, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1366685885
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Division Of Dermatology
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.