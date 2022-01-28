Dr. Joshua Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Bingham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical Schoo and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Bingham works at
Locations
1
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
2
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was brought in by ambulance after a terrible accident/fall in Feb. 2020. I am blessed and grateful that Dr. Bingham was on call and performed my surgery. He is talented, competent and a kind soul.
About Dr. Joshua Bingham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1225394430
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Lower Extremity Adult Reconstructive Surgery
- Mayo Clinic Ariziona Orthopedic Residency
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center/ Phoenix Va
- Eastern Virginia Medical Schoo
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bingham works at
Dr. Bingham has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingham.
