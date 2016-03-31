Dr. Joshua Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bernstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Bernstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
John W. Riordan MD2100 Webster St Ste 412, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3456
San Franciso Home Training1493 Webster St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 346-3382
California Pacific Medical Center45 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 252-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Bernstein by my primary doctor and I met him for the first time today. He was delightful. He was knowledgeable, funny. He was very thorough and I did not feel like my appointment was rushed. It was refreshing to consult with a real human doctor who listened and asked lots of questions rather than feel like a number being moved through the system as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Joshua Bernstein, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457317729
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Gout, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.