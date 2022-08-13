Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Bernard, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joshua Bernard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bernard works at
Locations
James A Haley Veterans Hospital13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding care and always there when I need him.
About Dr. Joshua Bernard, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619988151
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
