Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine.
Dr. Berlin works at
Locations
Premier Dermatology Partners10383 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 739-5252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jay H. Brachfeld MD PA20937 Lyons Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-5666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasure to see Dr.Berlin, (Josh)! He is caring and thoughtful and very knowledgeable! He's always upbeat and positive and he makes you feel so welcome! Great person and human being! Can't say enough about Josh! I highly recommend him! Lovely staff as well!! Thank you!
About Dr. Joshua Berlin, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin works at
Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Cellulitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
