Dr. Joshua Bentley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bentley, DO
Overview
Dr. Joshua Bentley, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dothan, AL.
Dr. Bentley works at
Locations
-
1
Neurospine Center102 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8804
-
2
Amg-normal Franklin Ave-general & Colo1300 Franklin Ave Ste 110, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-3502
-
3
Pathology Laboratory Associates1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8957Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentley?
I just love Dr Bentley and his health care team!!! If I ever needed surgery again I would definitely go to him no holds barred!!! Dr Bentley has a great bedside manner and he would be my go-to neurosurgeon!!! Godspeed to you and your family Dr Bentley. :-)
About Dr. Joshua Bentley, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1740523869
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley works at
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bentley speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.