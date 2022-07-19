Dr. Joshua Bederson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bederson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bederson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Bederson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Bederson works at
Locations
-
1
The Mount Sinai Medical Center1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-2377Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t speak highly enough of the care I received from Dr. Bederson, Leslie Schlachter PA-C, and the rest of the team at Mt Sinai Neurosurgery. Last year, I had surgery to determine what a tumor in the base of my skull ultimately was. This was after undergoing several studies that ultimately couldn't determine the exact nature of the tumor, although they had accurate suspicions about what it was. The surgery went great!! The recovery was very smooth and it was determined to be a Grade 1 paraganglioma that was compressing my hypoglossal nerve. The post operative care was excellent. I live 4 hours from the hospital and they were able to manage my care through regular zoom meetings. Ultimately, the questions we had about the tumor were answered and the management approach has been provided because of Dr. Bederson and his team at Mt Sinai Neurosurgery. This team truly is the best at what they do!! I would encourage anyone with brain or skull base neurological tumors to go to Mt Sinai!!
About Dr. Joshua Bederson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1821064569
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Inst
- University of California-San Francisco
- Univ Of Ca
- Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
