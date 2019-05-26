Dr. Barzilay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Barzilay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Barzilay, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Clinic Pharmacy3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 364-7243
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.2525 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 365-0966
THE Go-To Endocrinologist Joshua Barzilay MD is a spot-on diagnostician with an engaging personality who educates via models, literature, tests and phone call. He listens to patient concerns and has outstanding follow through. I highly recommend Dr. Barzilay. Mary Claire Strauss
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1215045232
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
