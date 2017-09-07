Overview

Dr. Joshua Balog, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Balog works at Heart/Vascular Associates NJ in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Ramsey, NJ, Clifton, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.