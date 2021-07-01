Dr. Joshua Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Au, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Au, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Concord, CA.
Dr. Au works at
Locations
Contra Costa Ent. Medical Assoc.2700 Grant St Ste 104, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-7400
Contra Costa Ear Nose & Throat365 Lennon Ln Ste 280, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 932-3112
Contra Costa Ear Nose and Throat Inc2400 Balfour Rd Ste 300, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 685-7400
- 4 2301 Camino Ramon Ste 205, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 685-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Au is fabulous. He is incredibly meticulous, competent, thorough, kind and caring. Spends the time needed with the patient without rushing and explains options along with his recommendations. Superior patient care and highly skilled. Couldn’t ask for more.
About Dr. Joshua Au, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1366701385
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Au has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Au accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Au has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Au on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Au speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Au. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.
